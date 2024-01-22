Celebrations across Karnataka coast on Ram Mandir inaugural day

Mangaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) The ‘Pran Pratishta’ of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was celebrated by devotees across the coastal areas of Karnataka on Monday.

Devotees thronged temples in Dakshina Kannada conducting pujas. Special pujas are being offered at various shrines including Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha temple.

Special arrangements have also been made to watch the live telecast of the ‘Prana Pratishta’ at various places in the district including temples.

Dharmasthala dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade MP, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and VHP leader M B Puranik are among those who have already left for Ayodhya from the district to take part in the ceremony.

In Udupi Sri Krishna mutt, special prayers were offered at the Lord Krishna temple on the auspicious day. ‘Suvarna Kavacha Alankara Seve’ was offered to Lord Krishna at the Krishna mutt.

At the Paryaya Puthige mutt, a special ‘Alankara Seve’ for the idol of Lord Hanuman, with silver idols of Lord Ram and Seetha on his chest, was offered. Thousands of devotees also are visiting the Mutt on this auspicious day.

Thousands of devotees are continuing to pour in to the Sri Krishna mutt on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration. PTI MVG MVG ROH