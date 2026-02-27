Celebrations at Kejriwal home; workers distribute sweets, dance

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) What used to remain a quiet corner on 5 Firoz Shah Road erupted into celebrations as the word spread about the excise case getting dismissed against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Ladoos and gujiya were being distributed to visitors as Aam Aadmi Party workers danced to the dhol beats and senior leaders and party MLAs shouted 'Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad.' Inside the house, Kejriwal was seen hugging his wife and children, visibly emotional. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was among those discharged, was part of the celebration.

"Today it is a day to celebrate, truth and honesty win. The fake case that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah tried to create through ED has been exposed," a party worker said.

Gradually, the number of visitors also increased at the AAP office, 1 Pt Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane. "Holi has arrived early," party workers shouted as they played with gulaal.

Earlier in the day, an emotional Kejriwal asserted that the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India, as a court here discharged him in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

After the court verdict, Kejriwal broke down while talking to the reporters. The AAP convener was present in the court when the order was passed.

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'," he said, accompanied by Sisodia.

A Delhi court discharged both leaders in the excise policy-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the matter. PTI SSM VN VN