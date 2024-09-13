Celebrations erupt at AAP office after SC grants bail to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Celebrations began outside the AAP headquarters here on Friday after the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The AAP leaders and workers distributed sweets and burst crackers outside the party headquarters here.

Sweets were also distributed outside the residence of AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The AAP leaders and workers gathered outside the party office, and broke into celebrations soon after the apex court granted bail to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was already granted interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate by the apex court.