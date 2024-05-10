Advertisment
Celebrations erupt at AAP office; workers dance, raise slogans after SC grants Kejriwal interim bail

NewsDrum Desk
Delhi minister and AAP leader Imran Hussain celebrates with party workers after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, at party office, in New Delhi, Friday, May 10, 2024

New Delhi: Celebrations erupted at AAP's office in Delhi after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1.

Jubilant workers danced and raised slogans such as "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji choot gaye".

In a major relief, the Supreme Court on Friday granted Kejriwal interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The last phase of the general elections will be held on June 1.

