Celebrations erupt in Bihar as Nitin Nabin takes charge of BJP president

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Celebrations erupted across Bihar on Tuesday upon Nitin Nabin assuming charge as the BJP national president, the first instance of a son of the soil making it to the top party post.

Nabin, 45, a fifth-term MLA from Bankipore assembly constituency falling in the state capital, is the youngest leader to head what is described as "the biggest political party in the world".

Gigantic digital boards, for live streaming of the function in Delhi where Nabin took charge, were put up at three places in the state capital, 3 Taylor Road, the government bungalow he was allotted in Bihar while a minister in the state, besides Maurya Lok and New Market, both vantage points in his assembly constituency.

Party workers danced to drum beats, lit earthen lamps and distributed sweets to express their elation.

A female party worker said, "There are no bounds to our happiness. Today is our holi, diwali and dussehra. There could have been no better day for all Biharis." Nabin, who was appointed as the national working president in December last year, takes over from Union minister JP Nadda, who had been holding the top party post since 2020. Nabin was declared elected unopposed on Monday shortly after nomination papers were filed for the top party post.