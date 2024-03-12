Celebrations erupt in Nayab Saini's village after he takes oath as new Haryana CM

Ambala, Mar 12 (PTI) Celebrations broke out on Tuesday in Nayab Singh Saini's ancestral village in Ambala district after he was sworn in as the new chief minister of Haryana.

People congratulated each other and distributed sweets in Saini's village Mirjapur Majra in the Naraingarh area of Ambala.

A festive atmosphere was also seen outside the BJP office in Naraingarh.

The new chief minister's wife Suman Saini, his daughter Vanshika and son Aniket Saini said they were very happy over Saini's elevation to the post of chief minister in the state.

Saini (54), who is Kurukshetra MP and state BJP chief, was sworn in as chief minister along with five ministers at a Raj Bhawan ceremony hours after the dramatic resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. PTI COR SUN RPA