Celebrations erupt in UP's Titora village after SC asks IIT to grant admission to Dalit youth

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Celebrations erupted in Titora village of this district after the Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a Dalit youth from the village, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee.

Using its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court asked the IIT Dhanbad to admit Dalit student Atul Kumar into its BTech course.

As the news spread, villagers started dancing with dhols and other musical instruments, and also distributed sweets in the village.

Rash Devi, the mother of Atul, said, "We are very happy that the Supreme Court directed the institute to give admission to my son." Amit Kumar, the brother of the Dalit student, also expressed happiness.

While passing its order, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, "We cannot allow such a young talented boy to go away. He cannot be left in lurch." "We are of the view that a talented student like the petitioner who belongs to a marginalised group who did all to secure admission should not be left out... we direct that candidate is granted admission to IIT Dhanbad and let him be in the same batch to which he would have been granted admission if the fees would have been paid," the bench said in the order.

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the top court to pass any order in the interest of justice.

The parents of Atul Kumar, 18, failed to deposit Rs 17,500 as the acceptance fee by June 24, the deadline for depositing the requisite fees for blocking the seat.

The parents of the youth also approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Jharkhand Legal Services Authority and the Madras High Court to save the hard-earned seat.

Atul, the son of a daily wager, belongs to a below poverty line (BPL) family living at Titora village in Muzaffarnagar district. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK