Celebrations in Kota as Om Birla elected LS Speaker for second time

Kota (Rajasthan): Celebrations erupted at Om Birla's hometown as the BJP MP from this parliamentary constituency was re-elected to the post of Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday.

BJP party workers, who had gathered at the party office and the office of BJP MLA Sandeep Sharma to watch the proceedings of the Lower House, raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as soon as Birla assumed the chair.

They also lit firecrackers outside the offices to mark the occasion. Birla's family members also congratulated him while thanking PM Modi for nominating him for the post for a second time.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for nominating Om Birla for the post of Lok Sabha speaker for the second time. It is a moment of pride for the entire Hadouti region and Rajasthan. I wish the graceful dignity of the House (Lok Sabha) would never be lowered or disgraced," Birla's elder brother Hari Krishan Birla told PTI.

The BJP state unit had kicked off the celebrations here soon after Birla was nominated for the post on Tuesday. Led by the party's state vice president Prabhulal Saini and Kota district party president Rajesh Jain, the party workers lit firecrackers outside the GMA auditorium here and distributed sweets on Tuesday evening.

Party worker Sanjay Lathi said that grand celebrations will take place in Kota and Bundi in the evening.