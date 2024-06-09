Celebratory fireworks ignite blaze on roof of Indore BJP office, doused; no one hurt

Indore, Jun 9 (PTI) A fire broke out on the roof of the four-storey Bharatiya Janata Party office in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday night during fireworks by party workers to celebrate Narendra Modi's swearing in as prime minister for the third consecutive time.

A BJP media cell official said during celebratory fireworks, some firecrackers ignited pieces of plywood, old sofa and other furniture lying on the roof of the building.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigade and no one was hurt in the incident, he added. PTI HWPADU BNM