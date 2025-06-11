Celebrities, influencers come forward to promote International Day of Yoga

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) As the International Day of Yoga approaches, familiar faces from film, music and public service are joining the "movement", reinforcing yoga's place in everyday life, the Ayush ministry said on Wednesday.

"Yoga is another word for self-care and social care," former governor of Puducherry and retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi said in her message of support.

Eminent actor Anupam Kher shared a video message encouraging everyone to "celebrate yoga".

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to the social media platform 'X' to share his thoughts, saying, "Yoga inspires, heals, and unites. Let's embrace a healthier today and tomorrow through the spirit of Yoga Mahotsav." Wrestler and motivational speaker Sangram Singh added, "Yoga means union -- the connection of the soul with the Supreme. It aligns us with nature and bridges the gap between our physical and inner selves. By integrating body, mind, and spirit, yoga helps us stay free from stress, anxiety, and depression." What began as a national observance has grown into a people's movement, and now, celebrated names from across the country are becoming a part of it, the ministry said.

These messages, rooted in authenticity and lived experience, are motivating youngsters to rediscover India's rich wellness traditions, the ministry said in a statement.

Singer Kailash Kher said that among the many transformations in India, the world has acknowledged and embraced the timeless gift of Yoga.

Globally renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh noted, "Yoga has been a path to deep insight and spiritual elevation throughout my life's journey." Actor Manoj Joshi said, "In our modern, fast-paced lives, if we plan our daily routine according to Ayurvedic and yoga principles, it will be beneficial for both our physical and mental well-being. He also urged people to practice yoga daily." Echoing the sentiment, fitness icon Shilpa Shetty posted on 'X' "Yoga nurtures harmony -- within and around us. As we mark IDY 2025 through the spirit of the Yoga Mahotsav [IDY], let us collectively promote this heritage of wellness for generations to come." Popular actor Rakul Preet Singh mentioned on her Instagram, "From ancient India to the global stage, yoga continues to inspire, heal, and unite." "These influential voices have brought renewed energy to the movement, urging their millions of followers to adopt yoga not just as a practice, but as a way of life. Their vibrant social media messages and personal reflections have significantly amplified the campaign's visibility across generations," the ministry said in its statement.

Their unified outreach is igniting a nationwide wave of enthusiasm, especially among digital natives and young audiences, building anticipation as the world prepares to celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21, it said.

"As India celebrates a decade of IDY, the support of these icons reflects a growing nationwide sentiment: Yoga is not just an exercise, it's a celebration of life and balance," the statement said.