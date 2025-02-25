Celebrities, politicians take holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) As Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 nears its conclusion with the final Amrit Snan on Mahashivratri, many celebrities and political leaders took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, an official statement said Tuesday.

Among the distinguished personalities taking a ritual dip of faith on Tuesday were Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Reliance Industries board member Isha Ambani Piramal, and actress Raveena Tandon, the UP government said in a statement.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister, accompanied by his family, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation and his state. His wife, Kamlesh Thakur, expressed her reverence for the sacred confluence, calling it the essence of Hindu spirituality.

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati also took the ritual bath, praising the seamless arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the grand event.

Reliance Industries board member Isha Ambani Piramal and her husband Anand Piramal participated in the sacred Pawan Snan alongside Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidananda Saraswati. Actress Raveena Tandon too, took a dip in the holy waters, expressing her deep devotion to the Mahakumbh, the statement added.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Manjhi also joined the sacred ritual, acknowledging the immense faith surrounding the festival. She noted that with Mahashivratri approaching, the number of pilgrims is set to surge and appreciated the well-executed crowd management efforts.