Celiac disease: PGIMER reinforces commitment to early diagnosis, family-centric care

Chandigarh, May 17 (PTI) The PGIMER commemorated the Celiac Disease Day here with a dedicated awareness and education programme, aimed at highlighting the significance of early diagnosis, strict dietary management, and comprehensive psycho-social support for children affected by the ailment.

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here, through its division of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, commemorated the day on Friday, a statement said.

Addressing a gathering, professor Sadhna Lal, head of the division of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, underscored PGIMER's pioneering efforts in managing the disease.

"The PGIMER has been at the forefront of diagnosing and managing celiac disease in India since the 1980s. Our dedicated clinic has treated nearly 18,000 patients to date, making it one of the largest such centres in the world," she said.

She emphasised that celiac disease is significantly more prevalent in north-western Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan, owing to a genetic predisposition and a diet predominantly based on wheat.

She cautioned that many cases remain undiagnosed due to the subtle or non-specific presentation of symptoms. "The disease is often likened to an iceberg, where visible symptoms are just a fraction of the underlying burden," she remarked.

Lal said that while in the past cases primarily presented with growth failure, the current clinical profile has evolved.

"Nearly 50 per cent of children now show normal growth parameters, which makes diagnosis more challenging and necessitates increased clinical suspicion, however, iron deficiency, anaemia still remain the most common feature," she said.

Highlighting the long-term consequences of untreated disease, Lal warned, "Continued intake of gluten acts like a slow poison, causing progressive and silent damage to internal organs. Complete avoidance of gluten is essential to prevent complications." Tracing the historical evolution of understanding celiac disease, she highlighted that although the condition has existed for over two millennia, its medical relevance gained prominence only in the last century.

She stressed the importance of early diagnosis in paediatric settings, explaining that childhood remains the optimal window for effective treatment. "Unfortunately, diagnosis becomes more complex in adulthood, and many individuals remain undetected," Lal added.

Lal shared the case of a young patient, who went into liver failure due to non-compliance with diet primarily because of ignorance of the family.

She had been diagnosed at PGIMER eight years ago with celiac disease. Now she was advised a liver transplantation. Fortunately, she is on her road to recovery with medication being given now, she said.

Lal further highlighted the importance of family involvement in management, stating, "Strict dietary compliance requires the cooperation of the entire family. Parental understanding and commitment are crucial for sustained treatment adherence." Reiterating PGIMER's commitment, Lal said, "We continue to work towards enhancing awareness, promoting early detection, and providing research-backed care and education to improve outcomes for children living with celiac disease." Offering practical tips on celiac disease management, Lal emphasised the importance of a home-based gluten-free diet, disciplined eating habits, and maintaining regular meal times.

She advised parents never to send children to school without a proper breakfast and to actively involve the child in managing their condition.

The programme also included interactive dietary counselling, gluten-free recipe demonstrations, and a question and answer forum with experts. Participants received guidance on safe food practices, and emotional support strategies essential for managing celiac disease in day-to-day life.