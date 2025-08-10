Cement mixer overturns on Nashik-Mumbai highway; traffic hit

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) A cement mixer carrying 15 tonnes of concrete overturned on Nashik-Mumbai highway here on Sunday, affecting traffic on the busy route for about two hours, officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The vehicle was enroute from Anjurgaon (in Bhiwandi) to Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city when it overturned at 11.12 am, he said.

The driver apparently lost control over the wheels, causing the vehicle to hit a road divider on the Nashik-Thane route before overturning, the official said.

Some fuel from the vehicle also spilled on to the highway due to the accident.

After being alerted, the disaster management cell personnel along with the traffic police and fire brigade teams reached the site.

The accident led to slow movement of traffic on the busy Nashik-Mumbai highway for about two hours, as the emergency services worked to clear the obstruction.

The cement mixer was later moved to the road side with the help of a crane machine and soil was spread to absord the spillag, the official said, adding the road was cleared for traffic. PTI COR GK