Cement sector must innovate to achieve net-zero emissions: Official

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) Cement production accounts for 7-8 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, making the sector a key focus area for sustainability efforts and highlighting the need for innovation to achieve net-zero goals, an official said on Thursday.

“Cement consumption in India stands at approximately 250 kg per capita, far below the global average of 500 kg. With infrastructure driving economic growth, cement consumption will witness sustained growth over the next decade.

"However, the industry must balance this growth with effective measures to reduce CO2 emissions,” said Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO of TKIL Industries.

Bhatia emphasised technological advancements and resource efficiency as crucial to tackling these challenges.

“We now have cement plants capable of operating solely on waste recovery, which is a significant step forward. ... Capturing CO2 emissions in a commercially viable way is essential. Reducing nitrogen levels to achieve dense CO2 concentration can facilitate efficient capture. Technological innovation within organisations is crucial to address these issues," Bhatia said.

The industry also has the potential to produce green hydrogen, a critical component for decarbonisation,” he said at the 7th Cementing India summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Bhatia further called for robust policies, customer cooperation, and an enabling environment to make “green cement” with zero CO2 emissions a reality.

“The industry must take this initiative seriously to achieve net-zero emissions well before 2050,” he added.

The event also saw other industry leaders echoing concerns about sustainability and the need for innovation.

Pietro Recchi, Asian Pacific Regional Head, MAPEI, stressed clinker replacement as a short-term solution to reduce emissions.

“Replacing clinker is easy to implement, requires no new equipment, and can significantly lower emissions while sustaining growth,” Recchi noted.

Yaswant Mishra, President (Corporate) and CFO of Mangalam Cement Limited, highlighted challenges in energy-intensive clinker production and transportation.

“While using fly ash and slag has helped reduce the clinker factor, government policies must promote sustainable options like Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) over Ordinary Portland cement (OPC)," he said in a statement.

“Technological innovations such as AI and IoT can make cement plants smarter and more sustainable. However, this demands a cultural shift, leadership vision, and strategic resource allocation,” a Birla Corporation official remarked.

Indian cement installed capacity is currently pegged at about 600 million tonne and expects to add another 150-160 million tonne capacity till FY'28. PTI BSM NN