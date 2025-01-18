Cement slab dividers of flyover on Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass plunge into creek; no one hurt

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Cement slab lane dividers of a flyover on Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass road in Maharashtra's Thane district collapsed and plunged into a creek below on Saturday, though no injuries were reported in the incident, an official said.

Eyewitnesses said a loud noise was heard when these dividers gave way, and several videos of the incident are circulating on social media.

"No injuries were reported as the stretch was not crowded at the time of the incident. The flyover, located near the shut Kharegaon toll naka and Bombay Dhaba, is a vital part of the heavily-patronised Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass. Police and civic personnel are at the site to probe the incident," the official said.

"The collapsed portion includes cement slabs that acted as dividers which support the lanes on the flyover. Traffic along the bypass was temporarily diverted to avoid congestion as repair and safety measures were initiated. The structural integrity of the flyover is being evaluated by experts," the official added.

The Bhiwandi-Nashik Bypass Road connects Mumbai to north Maharashtra. PTI COR BNM