Cementing fate: Over 100 trees uprooted in Delhi storm, experts flag civic neglect

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Strong winds that accompanied the rain early Friday uprooted between 100 and 200 trees across the national capital, sparking a fresh concern among environmentalists over unchecked urban development.

As heavy rain lashed the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received 53 complaints of fallen trees, the New Delhi Municipal Council 24 such incidents, while the Public Works Department reported getting at least 200 complaints of uprooting of trees/branches.

Reports continue to come in from different parts of the city.

Experts blame a rampant concretisation of the tree bases for the trees' fragility.

"The cement around the base of a tree causes the tree to fall. It blocks water and air from reaching the roots and prevents the trunk from expanding," said Verhaen Khanna, a Delhi-based environmentalist.

"During monsoon, tree trunks need to expand due to increased moisture, but cement chokes them. The roots weaken, making the tree lose balance. If digging nearby cuts roots, the risk of collapse increases," he said.

Khanna also criticised civic bodies for rushing to cut and remove fallen trees instead of attempting to revive them. "Authorities have the resources to save these trees but lack the will. With a bit of friendly persuasion and example-setting, officials can be convinced — and success rates are high when they act," he said.

Green activist Bhavreen Kandhari blamed years of negligence for the ecocide.

"One of the primary causes is the rampant concretisation around tree bases, which restricts vital feeder root growth and weakens anchorage. Construction-related soil compaction, repeated digging, and aging root systems worsen the problem," she said.

Kandhari also highlighted that a 2013 order by the National Green Tribunal had directed all authorities to remove concrete from one metre radius around trees — a directive that remains poorly enforced.

"Unless the government integrates tree health into its urban planning and enforces existing regulations, these incidents will only rise," she warned.