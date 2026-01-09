Censor board becomes new weapon of BJP govt at Centre: CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday condemned the Union government saying "Censor board has become a new weapon" in the hands of BJP Government at the Centre, amid the row over actor-politician Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan being referred to the review committee of CBFC, days before its release.

Without directly referring to Jana Nayagan, the CM, in a post on X, said: "On the lines of #CBI, #ED, #IT, the Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the BJP government. Strong condemnations. PTI JSP ADB