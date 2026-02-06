Census 2027: Delhi govt begins preparation for training officials for house listing exercise

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has begun preparations to train its personnel for the house listing exercise, which is the first phase of Census 2027, officials announced on Friday.

The planning department of the government has appointed 10 statistical officers as master trainers for this house listing exercise. These master trainers will subsequently train personnel from various departments who will be assigned to Census-related tasks, according to a senior Delhi government officer.

"Thousands of employees of the Delhi government will be needed for the Census work, the first phase of which will begin with a house listing exercise around April-May," the officer said.

The entire exercise will be conducted digitally, with enumerators recording data using a mobile app specifically designed for this purpose, he added.

A pre-test for the Census 2027 House listing and Housing phase was conducted in South Delhi in October 2025 to assess the digital processes, evaluate test questions related to house listings, and examine housing conditions.

Officials informed that during the house listing and housing phase, data will be collected about the heads of families and the condition of housing. This includes information about the building materials used and amenities such as water, electricity, and internet availability for each household.

In January 2026, the Registrar General of India notified 33 questions prepared for the first phase of Census 2027.

According to the notification, questions are based on the ownership status of the house, its use, the number of persons living there, the type of material used in flooring and roof, the number of rooms, and the sex of the head of the household during the survey.

Citizens will also be asked about the basic facilities in their houses, like the main source of drinking water, main source of lighting, access to and type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing facility, availability of kitchen and LPG and PNG connection and the main fuel used for cooking, the notification said.

The enumerators will also collect information about radio and transistor, television, access to the Internet, gadgets like laptop, computer, telephone, mobile phone, smartphone, type of vehicle, main cereal consumed in the household and mobile number for Census-related communication.

The entire Census 2027 will be undertaken in two phases. The house listing and housing phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, encompassing the collection of demographic, socio-economic data covering caste. PTI VIT MPL MPL