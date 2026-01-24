Census could advance Odisha panchayat polls by six months: BJP

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Odisha's ruling BJP on Saturday hinted that the elections to the three-tier panchayat system are likely to be advanced by six months, as the census exercise would be conducted across the state in February next year.

The last rural polls were held in the state in five phases starting from February 16, 2022, and the next elections are due in 2027.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “The upcoming panchayat elections could be held earlier than scheduled, possibly two to three months ahead of the census.” He told the party workers and leaders at a meeting that all should remain prepared for the event as the BJP needs to win all the wards, gram panchayats and Zilla Parishad seats.

There are a total of 853 Zilla Parishad seats, 91,916 wards and 6,794 panchayats that will go to the polls.

Samal also indicated that the rural polls are likely to be announced within six months.

“I request all the party workers to complete preparations for the next panchayat polls within six months,” the state BJP president said, adding that the saffron party should have its own leadership in all the gram panchayats of the state.

The first phase of Census 2027, houselisting operations, will take place during a 30-day period specified by each state and Union Territory between April 1 and September 30 this year. The second phase, population enumeration, will be held in February 2027.

At this programme on Saturday, panchayat-level leaders from Rayagada and Ganjam districts joined the BJP after quitting the BJD and the Congress.

Samal claimed that more people will join the party in the coming days.

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner M S Padhi said that preparations are on for holding the three-tier panchayat elections.

The polls to the 24 newly constituted urban bodies will also be conducted by June, 2026.

Padhi said that, as per the provisions of law, the elections should be conducted within six months of the formation of new urban bodies. The notification for new urban bodies was issued by the state government on December 31, 2025. PTI AAM AAM NN