'Census delay is no accident, delimitation plan is no coincidence,' says TN CM

Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday alleged that there is a "sinister design" in the BJP-led union government's implementation of the Census and delimitation exercises.

Alleging that the Census delay was no accident and that the delimitation plan was no coincidence, the Chief Minister said, "the danger I warned of is at our doorstep." In a social media post, he said: "There is a sinister design in how the BJP-led Union Government is implementing the national Census and the subsequent delimitation. Developed states, especially in the non-Hindi speaking South, which followed population control norms, will now be punished." States that disregarded population control for decades are set to gain more seats in Parliament. This unfair shift skews the federal balance and rewards irresponsibility.

Stalin said he had already "warned about this design" and added that Congress leader P Chidambaram has explained in detail "how this sleight of hand is unfolding." Time has, hence, come not just to be vigilant but to craft counter-strategies to safeguard the south’s voice.

He alleged: "The 2027 Census will form the basis for the next delimitation, replacing the 1971 data. This gives the Union BJP government the means to restructure parliamentary representation to its advantage, at the cost of the southern states." The Ministry of Home Affairs claims that the concerns of affected states will be addressed. But these are vague remarks. What is needed is a clear parliamentary commitment and a suitable constitutional amendment.

"Just look at what happened after Article 370 was abrogated. The Union government spoke of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Elections were held. Assurances were given in the Supreme Court. Yet, Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. This is the track record of BJP we are dealing with." If the Union government proceeds with delimitation based on 2027 Census, the democratic power of peninsular India will be reduced to irrelevance. Even if "betrayers like the AIADMK choose to kneel before the BJP for their political survival," the people of Tamil Nadu led by the DMK will never allow our state to be punished for its progress. Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!