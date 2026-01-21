Census-linked house listing operations to begin in J-K from June 1

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) House Listing Operations (HLO) will be conducted across Jammu and Kashmir from June 1 to 30 as part of the upcoming census exercise, with self-enumeration commencing 15 days prior, officials said on Wednesday.

The schedule was decided by the Union Territory Level Census Coordination Committee, which met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, they said, adding that the government will issue the requisite notification by January 31.

To facilitate smooth self-enumeration, the services of technical assistants and charge officials will be utilised to guide the public during the 15 days preceding the field operations, officials said.

During the meeting, Director Census Operations, J-K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, made a detailed presentation outlining the framework and key features of Census 2027, which will be India's first fully digital census, they said.

The presentation highlighted major innovations such as the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), provision for self-enumeration by citizens, and caste enumeration, which are being introduced, officials mentioned further.

The sequence of census activities, including training, self-enumeration, house listing and population enumeration, along with detailed timelines, was also elaborated, they added.

Emphasising the importance of robust field-level implementation, the meeting approved expeditious hiring of manpower for census 2027 at the UT, district and charge levels, officials said.

Deputy commissioners were directed to constitute District Level Census Cells and nominate officers for coordination, training and supervision, while instructions were issued for the timely identification of master trainers, supervisors and enumerators, they added.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary underscored the need for close coordination between the administration and the census directorate and directed all deputy commissioners to extend full support to ensure smooth, accurate and timely conduct of the census.

He assured the government's full cooperation for the successful completion of the exercise.