Census of waterbird species conducted near Alibag in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has conducted a census of waterbirds near Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district, which will help in understanding the trends of migration among the migratory waterbirds and know the status of wetlands.

The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) was conducted at the Akshi beach in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department (Mangrove Cell).

During the census, a total of 809 shorebirds were recorded. Major species observed included brown-headed bull, black-headed gull, lesser sand plover, ruddy turnstone, and whimbrel, the BNHS said in a release.

"The census was initiated in accordance with the low-tide schedule, which provided excellent visibility and optimal conditions for observation. The beach was completely isolated, ensuring minimal human disturbance. This undisturbed setting significantly contributed to obtaining accurate and higher waterbird counts," it said.

Although the site was largely pristine, the presence of drifted solid waste, particularly plastic debris, was observed and remains the primary environmental concern for the area, it added. PTI MR NP