CENTA, L&T EduTech partner to train 3,000 students in STEM, AI, robotics

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Bengaluru-based CENTA, engaged in teacher certification and professional development, on Thursday announced a partnership with L&T EduTech to launch an innovation and future technologies immersion programme aimed at training 3,000 high school students.

Larsen & Toubro EduTech is the digitally driven learning initiative of the Mumbai-headquartered diversified conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Group.

Under the partnership, in phase I, about 3,000 high school students from Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be trained in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), among other subjects, a press release said.

As India’s leading platform for teacher certification and professional development, the Centre for Teacher Accreditation Pvt Ltd, will anchor the programme’s teaching and delivery, ensuring classroom execution by professionally trained teachers, while Larsen & Toubro’s industry and technology expertise will provide orientation towards future workplaces.

Through the collaboration, Larsen & Toubro EduTech, which has built a strong footprint in higher education through industry-facing skill development for graduates, will extend its industry-oriented learning approach into the school education segment.

CENTA Founder and CEO Ramya Venkataraman said, “If students are to develop strong problem-solving abilities, STEM education needs to move beyond concepts and definitions and into real-world application.” She added that students will learn design thinking and future technologies, including AI and robotics, while addressing real-life industry-linked challenges with support from Larsen & Toubro EduTech.

At the end of the course, students will present projects built around real-world problems, with top performers recognised through awards and certificates.

Larsen & Toubro EduTech Head Febin M F said, “We believe the future belongs to creators and problem solvers. In collaboration with CENTA, we are delivering a STEM experience that blends strong pedagogy with real industry insight.” He added that the initiative goes beyond conventional learning, creating a space where young minds can experiment, build and translate theory into real-world applications. PTI VIJ SSK