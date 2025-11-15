Centenarian environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka laid to rest with full state honour

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI) Padma Shri recipient ‘Saalumarada’ Thimmakka was laid to rest with full state honour here on Saturday.

The 114-year-old environmentalist, who earned the reputation of ‘Vruksha Maate’ (Mother of Trees) had passed away in a private hospital on Friday owing to old age related ailments.

Born on June 30, 1911, Thimmakka earned the fame ‘Saalumarada’ after she planted 385 banyan trees all along the 4.5 km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur in Ramanagara headquartered Bengaluru South district.

With no formal education, Thimmakka started the plantation campaign as she treated them as her children to fill the void in her life as childless woman.

The last rites were performed according to the Lingayat tradition at Kalagrama in Jnana Bharathi campus in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre several MLAs were among those present when her body was lowered into the grave.

"An award will be instituted in the name of Saalumarada Thimmakka," Khandre said after paying his last respects to Thimmakka here.

He said the state has lost a devoted guardian of the environment who inspired lakhs of people through her lifelong commitment to nurturing trees.

He noted that hundreds of citizens continue to plant and take care of saplings, drawing inspiration from her work.

"As a mark of tribute, 114 saplings will be planted and nurtured at 114 locations across Karnataka, symbolising each year of Thimmakka’s life," the Minister said.

He recalled that the forest department had earlier honoured her as an 'Environment Ambassador'.

Khandre said 'Vruksha Maate' Thimmakka had set an example by caring for trees with 'maternal affection' and taking the message of conservation to the world.