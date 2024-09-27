Centenarian Pappammal no more; Stalin condoles TN organic farmer's death

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said well-known organic farmer from the state and Padma Shri recipient, R Pappamal died on Friday and condoled her death.

He fondly recalled her association with the ruling DMK since its founding.

The 108 year-old Pappammal died due to old age. She hailed from Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin recalled she was honored with the DMK's Periyar Award on September 17 and mentioned about her participation in various activities of the DMK, including the anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s.

"She worked actively in the fields till her last breath. The Union government honoured her with the Padma Shri in 2021 for her life and service," he said.

Pappammal won the prestigious award in the year 2021 for Agriculture.