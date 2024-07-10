Centenary celebrations, organisational expansion to feature in RSS meet starting Friday

Ranchi, Jul 10 (PTI) Several key issues, including organisational expansion and centenary celebrations, will be discussed during the three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here starting Friday, an office bearer said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and all the prant pracharaks (province in-charges) will take part in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sangh’s all India publicity head Sunil Ambekar highlighted plans for expanding the organisation down to the mandal level (a group of 10-15 villages) across the country.

"Currently, we have 73,000 branches and aim to increase this to a lakh," he said.

Ambekar added that discussions on the upcoming centenary celebrations of the RSS will also be held.

"The organisation will complete 100 years on Vijayadashami in 2025," he said.

During the three-day meeting, province in-charges will also deliberate on the implementation of various organisational programmes in the coming year.

Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers, who are in charge of its 46 'prants' or organisational provinces.