'Center of Excellence in Mental Health' to be soon operational at Tanda Hospital: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that a 'Center of Excellence in Mental Health' was being developed in Tanda with 100 bed capacity which would be operational soon.

Presiding over the review meeting of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital (RPGMCH) Tanda, Sukhu said that B.Sc Nursing classes would also be commenced here.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the government is likely to create adequate infrastructure and strengthen the existing resources in all the medical colleges of the state.

He also emphasized the need for adequate deployment of specialist doctors and staff in these institutions.

"The health institutions be upgraded keeping in mind the future requirements besides modern techniques in health sector and should create the resources accordingly," Sukhu said.

He also instructed the officials to increase the number of postgraduate seats in medical colleges and to identify and address deficiencies.

The chief minister said that for qualitative health care, a staff nurse would be deployed for every six patients to ensure quality medical care.

While reviewing the ongoing works and different projects in Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, Sukhu said that the waiting time for consultations with doctors would be reduced while the counselling periods needs to be extended.

He also directed to increase the number of registration counters to facilitate people.

The chief minister also approved the filling of various posts, including that of specialist doctors, paramedics and other categories in the Tanda Medical College.

While reviewing the present status of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, he directed for filling and creation of various posts so as to ensure world-class healthcare facilities to the people.

Sukhu emphasized that all decisions related to health institutions should be taken with a broad perspective in public welfare. He assured of additional budgetary provisions for the maintenance of various buildings in the college.