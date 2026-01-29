Central agencies not looking into accumulation of wealth by Tripura BJP leaders, alleges CPI(M)

Agartala, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury on Thursday alleged that central agencies like the CBI and ED are active in other states, but they turned a blind eye to the accumulation of wealth by ministers, MLAs and leaders of the ruling BJP in Tripura.

Addressing a rally of Tripura Rajya Gana Mukti Parisad (GMP), tribal wing of the CPI(M), Chaudhury claimed that several ministers of the state have purchased high-value flats in Delhi, while some owned petrol pumps and brought well-furnished houses in the state capital Agartala.

"A ruling party MLA whose family had a BPL ration card a few years back has amassed huge properties within two-and-a-half years of becoming a minister. The central agencies like CBI and ED, which are active in other states, turned a blind eye to some ministers, MLAs and ruling party leaders accumulating wealth," Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura assembly said.

Chaudhury claimed that whatever central agencies are doing, people are closely watching the activities of those ruling party leaders and will punish them.

On Chief Minister Manik Saha's recent allegation of misuse of funds sent to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), Chaudhury said the CM could constitute an inquiry commission to probe into the “irregularities”.

The 30-member tribal council, currently ruled by the BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP), is likely to go to the polls in March.

Chaudhury also criticised the TMP for remaining silent on the BJP-led central government's decision to replace MGNREGA with another Act.

"The TMC is also not pressing for passage of the 125th Amendment Bill by the Parliament aimed at empowering the tribal council. It appears the TMP chief (Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma) has compromised with all these issues," the CPI(M) leader said.

BJP's chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty could not be contacted for comment on the allegations against BJP leaders. PTI PS NN