Central agencies will probe ‘pro-Hamas’ event in Kerala: BJP spokesman Trivedi

Bhopal, Oct 29 (PTI) BJP national spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday said central agencies will investigate the alleged virtual participation of a Hamas leader in a protest programme in Kerala against Israel’s war with the militant outfit.

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran alleged on Saturday that Hamas leader Khaled Mashal had participated virtually in the protest programme organised by an Islamist group in the southern state.

Trivedi said that the Hamas leader addressed a rally virtually in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a Lok Sabha member.

“The rally had been organised in Kerala. Law and order is a state subject. Now that this fact has come to light, central agencies will investigate with full caution whether the address was live or recorded. If recorded then who got this video,” Trivedi said at a press conference here.

The BJP leader said that this event should not be seen in “isolation” but in “coherence”.

A proposal passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) doesn't mention the word ‘Hamas’, he said and added that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about the Gaza conflict on Saturday but Hamas was missing in her post too.

Trivedi said the Congress strategy is to keep one community united all the way till Palestine and keep dividing the other along the lines of “North and South, Tamil and Hindi and forward-backward”.

Talking about the Congress’ objection to the mentioning of ‘Ram temple’ in election campaigning in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the BJP leader said the grand old party should clarify its stand if it has objection over “Ram” or the “temple”.

He said that the name of Ram is inscribed on the ‘samadhi’ of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress leaders used to visit temples during elections.

In fact, seeing the completion of the Ram temple’s construction, the Congress has become desperate as it never wanted it to happen, he claimed.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be taken up for counting on December 3. PTI ADU NR