Central agency probe will expose Vijayan's role in payment scandal involving daughter: KPCC chief

Thiruvananthapuram/ Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran on Wednesday responded to reports about the Enforcement Directorate’s move to probe the illegal payment scandal allegedly involving the Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter, stating that Pinarayi Vijayan’s role will be revealed in a central agency probe.

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, the Congress leader said the case against Vijayan's daughter Veena T is now unfolding in a way that makes it impossible to cover up.

The people of the state are going to realise the truth that the Chief Minister of Kerala had made all arrangements to add his share of money to his daughter's wealth, he claimed, days after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office named Veena in the case.

The reality is that the truth is all set to be revealed to the public in a credible and factual manner, the KPCC Chief said, referring to the reported ED move to investigate the matter.

When asked whether the present case would meet the same fate as the gold smuggling case allegedly involving the CM's office, the Congress leader said the chances of that happening are low.

However, CWC member Ramesh Chennithala expressed doubt about the reported ED move in the case against the Chief Minister's daughter, stating that he does not trust the central agency.

“During the time of the gold smuggling case, the ED also launched a probe and what happened to it in the end? So, I don't have much faith in the ED investigation,” he said.

He also accused the CPI(M) and the BJP of having secret understandings.

The remarks of the Congress leaders came at a time when a section of the media reported that the ED is preparing to launch a case against Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, who is already facing a probe by the SFIO in the alleged illegal payment scandal.

There were also media reports that the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has granted approval for prosecution proceedings against her in the SFIO case.

Neither the Chief Minister nor Veena has reacted to the reports, which claim that the SFIO investigation found she received Rs 2.70 crore from a private mining company without providing any services. PTI LGK ADB