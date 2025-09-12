Central assistance for disaster-hit areas of Uttarakhand inadequate: Harish Rawat

Dehradun, Sep 12 (PTI) Former chief minister Harish Rawat on Friday described the financial assistance of Rs 1200 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the disaster-hit areas of Uttarakhand as inadequate and disappointing.

"It is very inadequate, much less than required. The amount is not even enough for the repair and reconstruction of the damaged roads. People are really disappointed," Rawat claimed.

He also criticised the prime minister for not saying anything about what would be the national strategy for the Middle Himalayas where disasters occur every year, causing loss of lives and property.

Hitting back at Rawat for terming the financial assistance inadequate, BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli said it was just an interim relief and much more would follow.

"It is the BJP government. It gives more than what is asked for. When disaster struck Varunavat hill in Uttarkashi a few years ago, the then chief minister ND Tiwari had asked for Rs 25 crore, but the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave Rs 250 crore," Chamoli said.

He asked Rawat not to worry and leave the matter to the state government and the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi held a meeting in Dehradun on Thursday to review the relief and rescue operations in the rain-ravaged areas of the state and announced a financial assistance of Rs 1200 crore for the affected people.

Further assistance will also be considered based on the recommendations of the inter-ministerial team which visited the affected areas of the state recently to assess the extent of damage caused by the natural calamities, he said. He also met the affected families, besides the NDRF, SDRF and disaster mitigation volunteers working on the ground.

Heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides have ravaged various parts of Uttarakhand this monsoon, including Dharali-Harsil in Uttarkashi, Tharali in Chamoli, Chenagad in Rudraprayag, Sainji in Pauri, Kapkot in Bageshwar and parts of the Nainital district.

According to an official estimate, natural disasters in Uttarakhand since April this year have so far claimed 86 lives, injured 128 people and left 94 missing.