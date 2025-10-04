Central assistance for Wayanad not even one-eighth of Kerala's actual demand: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday vehemently criticised the Centre over the alleged delayed assistance for landslide-hit Wayanad and accused it of not sanctioning even one-eighth of the state's demand.

He said as per the criteria, the state had demanded Rs 2221.03 crore central assistance for the reconstruction of the hill district.

But, only Rs 260.56 crore was sanctioned by the Centre one year and two months after the Mundakkai- Chooralmala landslide tragedy, the CM said in a statement.

"This amount is not even one-eighth of our actual demand. There has been protest from all quarters against the decision to ignore Kerala. That protest is the sentiment of the entire state," Vijayan said.

Chief minister urged the Centre to understand the sentiments of Kerala and take necessary steps to protect the rights of the state and the people affected by the disaster and provide them with the necessary assistance without any delay.

Detailing the delays happened from the side of the Centre in ensuring timely assistance to Wayanad, Vijayan pointed out that it took five months for the union government to even declare the Wayanad landslide tragedy as a major disaster, which cut off the possibility of international aids.

He said the landslide disaster had occurred on July 30, 2024 and prime minister directly came to visit the place. Within ten days, a central team arrived to take stock of the situation.

After conducting a preliminary assessment, Kerala requested an emergency assistance of Rs 1202.12 crore but nothing was granted, he alleged. Despite requests to waive the loans of disaster victims, the Centre has not taken any action so far, Vijayan alleged.

Further criticising the Centre, he said that the Union government even removed Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act, which would have otherwise helped in the waiver of loans.

Citing this amendment, the central government had informed the High Court in writing that the law does not allow the loan waiver of the victims of the Mundakai-Churalmala disaster, the CM added in the statement.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared similar views and said people of Wayanad, who were affected by the landslide tragedy, received only neglect from the Centre.

Relief and rehabilitation work should be seen above politics, she said in a statement.

Human suffering should not be seen as a political opportunity, the MP said adding that people of Wayanad deserve justice, support, and dignity. PTI LGK ADB