Central Ayurveda Research Institute signs MoU with JNU for research project

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), under the aegis of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has signed an MoU with JNU to initiate a research project on entrepreneurship and commercialisation in the Ayush industry.

The project aims to develop management principles for Ayush products and services. The project was successfully launched within the first 100 days, marking a new phase in Ayush's research and industry growth, the ministry said.

Listing the achievements of the first 100 days, the ministry said that in a special initiative to cater to the healthcare needs of the elderly, CARI has reached out to 2,272 elderly individuals through its dedicated OPD, surpassing the target of covering 2,000 individuals from the geriatric population.

The programme provided consultations, therapies, and lifestyle modifications based on holistic Ayurveda practices. This initiative has not only addressed healthcare concerns but also improved the quality of life for senior citizens, the statement said.

As part of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), CARI conducted 80 tours, organising eight camps and treating 1,500 patients within the first 100 days.

The institute also conducted a comprehensive survey of 480 individuals to study their living conditions, dietary habits, and prevalent diseases, the statement said.

Through 1,980 screenings, lifestyle disorders were identified, marking a proactive approach to preventive healthcare in underserved communities, it said.

CARI is spearheading the establishment of a Department of Integrated Medicine at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, Delhi.

This initiative aims to integrate Ayush systems with modern medical services, addressing the need for comprehensive healthcare as advocated by the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017. Baseline OPDs and Panchakarma procedures have already commenced, laying the groundwork for this pioneering department, the statement said.

Besides, CARI became the first CCRAS institute to receive the NABH accreditation and it also obtained the NABL accreditation for its pathology and biochemistry labs.

Additionally, the institute provided administrative training for Ayush officers, empowering them with crucial management skills for their capacity building on August 3, 2024, the ministry said.