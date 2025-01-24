Central, city governments never cared about Delhi: Congress' Sachin Pilot

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday alleged that neither the central nor the city government cared about Delhi during the past 10 years.

People of every caste, society and religion have faith in the Congress' 'hand' election symbol, he added.

During a rally in west Delhi's Madipur area, Pilot said the people of Delhi had voted for the BJP and AAP multiple times in the past 10-11 years.

"For the past 10 years, since the Congress is not here, we have seen both parties saying something in their speeches and giving assurances while, in reality, they were fighting for supremacy. They spent the entire time making allegations and counter-allegations," Pilot said.

"Apart from humiliating each other, neither the central government nor the city government cared about the national capital," he alleged.

The condition of Delhi, where mountains of garbage have formed and pollution increased, is in front of everyone, he added.

"People have given ample chances to both the parties. I can say that JP Pawar, the Congress' candidate from the seat, is ahead of all those contesting from the Madipur constituency. People of every caste, every society, and every religion have faith in this 'hand' symbol," he said, urging citizens to vote for the Congress on February 5.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8. PTI NIT NIT SZM SZM