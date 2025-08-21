Central Drugs Lab finds 46 drug samples as 'not of standard quality'

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Central Drugs Laboratories found 46 drug samples manufactured by various firms to be "not of standard quality (NSQ)" in its monthly drug alert for July, health ministry officials said on Friday.

The State drug testing laboratories have identified 97 drug samples as NSQ, they further said.

According to routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of NSQ and spurious drugs is being displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal on a monthly basis.

The identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market, the officials said.

Further, in July-2025, seven drug samples from Bihar and one drug sample from the CDSCO North Zone, Ghaziabad were identified as spurious. They were manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using brand names owned by other companies, they said, adding that the matter is under investigation and suitable action will be taken, they said.

This action of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is taken on a regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from markets, they added.