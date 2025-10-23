Central Drugs Laboratories find 52 drug samples 'not of standard quality' in alert for Sept

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Central Drugs Laboratories has found 52 samples manufactured by various firms to be "not of standard quality" in its monthly drug alert for September, health ministry officials said on Thursday.

Further, the State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 60 drug samples as "not of standard quality", they said.

As per routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs is being displayed on the CDSCO portal on a monthly basis.

For September 2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 52 drug samples, and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 60 drug samples to be not of standard quality," an official said.

Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or more specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory, and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market, the officials said.

Further, in September, one sample from the state of Chhattisgarh was identified as a spurious drug, which was made by an unauthorised manufacturer using a brand name owned by another company. The matter is under investigation, and action will be taken as per the Act and Rules.

This action of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is taken on a regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market.