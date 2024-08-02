Central financial assistance sought for cloudburst-hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Central government should in bipartisan manner provide financial assistance to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand where cloudbursts and accompanying landslides and floods have claimed nearly two dozen lives and several are still missing, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari demanded in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, he said six people have died and 50 are missing following cloudbursts in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Three national highways as well as dozens of other roads have shut due to flooding, stranding tourists and other commuters.

In neighbouring Uttarakhand, 16 people have died and many are missing following heavy rains.

"Due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, 22 people have died and 60 are missing," he said.

He demanded that the central government should provide adequate financial assistance.

"Last time, Himachal Pradesh was not given financial assistance," he said.

Tiruchi Siva of DMK raised the welfare of gig workers.

Stating that the number of gig workers in the Indian economy are projected to rise from an estimated 80 lakh currently to 2.3 crore by 2030, he said gig workers like those working as delivery partners with food ordering platforms Swiggy and Zomato and e-commerce companies, as well as drivers with ride hailing apps such as Ola and Uber are vulnerable to unfair treatment.

Unlike some of the countries in the west where gig workers are provided accident insurance coverage, gig workers in India are often classified as independent contractors and so deprived of social security benefits, he said.

He demanded a national framework for regulation of the gig economy be framed and basic rights of gig workers protected.

Kartikeya Sharma (Independent) wanted one government hospital in each district of Haryana be upgraded to a super speciality centre for integrated medicines.

The central government, he said, should bear the cost of setting up the super specialty centre and the state government bear the recurring expenses.

DMK's M Shanmugam demanded strict monitoring of use of pesticides and chemicals in the agricultural sector, saying pesticides banned or restricted in many countries are still being used in India.

He said there should be a periodical review of pesticides and harmful chemicals and use of bio-pesticides that are largely safer be promoted.

Also, there should be optimum use of pesticides and fertilizers, he said.

Muzibulla Khan (BJD) sought direct flight from Delhi to Jagdalpur in Chattisgarh to ease travel of tourists and business executives who currently have to go via cities like Hyderabad and Raipur.

Jagdalpur, he said, has huge tourism potential due to the presence of revered temples and the Chitrakote water fall. It is also a place often visited by business travellers due to the presence of iron ore mines, Bailadila mines and a steel plant of NMDC.

He demanded direct flight from Delhi to Jagdalpur at least twice a week.

Sangeeta Balant of BJP demanded the start of commercial air service from Andhau Airstrip in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.