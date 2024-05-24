Central funds sent for Himachal monsoon disaster victims distributed selectively: PM Modi in Mandi

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selectively distributing central aid meant for victims of last year's floods and promised to find out where the money went once he returns to power.

The prime minister also called Himachal Pradesh the "sankalp bhumi" for construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, referring to the pledge taken by the BJP in Palampur to build the temple, Modi said during a poll rally in Mandi.

The BJP national executive passed a resolution for construction of the Ram temple during its Palampur meeting in June 1989.