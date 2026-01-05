Central Govt body continues construction during GRAP 3,4; NGT issues notice to CAQM

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas and others on a plea alleging continued constructions by a government body despite GRAP restrictions.

The green body was hearing a plea claiming that despite GRAP 3 and 4 restrictions, the union government-owned Centre for Development of Telematics, from November 22, 2025 onwards, was proceeding with the construction activities, involving extensive demolition and construction work for around 80 washrooms in its office campus.

The plea claimed that despite a complaint to the authorities concerned, no action was taken.

In an order dated December 23, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the plea raised "substantial issues" relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal issued notice to the CAQM, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Centre for Development of Telematics.

It said, "CAQM is directed to consider the complaint, carry out the ground verification, ascertain the violation and take appropriate remedial and punitive action in accordance with law." The matter was posted on February 17 for further proceedings. PTI MNR SHS