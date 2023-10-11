Central govt officials, UNICEF, WHO inspect Delhi Jal Board's water treatment plants

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Officials from UNICEF and World Health Organization along with those of central government inspected the water treatment plants in Delhi's Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar areas, a Delhi Jal Board official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

These officials met members of the Delhi Jal Board at the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant and were later presented with a detailed report on the operations of the plants, the person said.

The DJB official said that the visitors were briefed about how Delhi Jal Board purifies water, where it sources the water from, and the process employed at its water treatment plants.

They were also given reports from various labs established by the DJB at its water treatment plants to measure water quality.

"After the review, all officials praised the process of purifying and distributing water to such a large scale by the Delhi Jal Board," Minister of Water and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

According to official data, the DJB supplies clean and safe drinking water to approximately 25 million residents of Delhi through approximately 10,000 kilometres of water pipelines laid in the city. PTI SJJ VN VN