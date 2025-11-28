Central govt plans to develop Belgaria in Jharkhand as model township: Coal Secretary

Dhanbad, (Jharkhand) Nov 28 (PTI) The central government has planned to develop Belgaria in Jharkhand's Dhanbad as a model township, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said on Friday.

The township has been developed by Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA) to rehabilitate families living in the fire-affected and subsidence-prone areas of underground coal mines.

Under this project, water, electricity, security, employment opportunities and all other basic facilities will be provided to the residents, he said, while inaugurating the new administrative building of the Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA) in Belgaria Township of Dhanbad.

During his visit, Dutt met with displaced families, listened to their grievances, and assessed the existing facilities in the colony.

After interacting with them, he assured the residents that all basic amenities would soon be made available in Belgaria Township, just as they were in other colonies of Dhanbad.

He announced that the Belgaria residential area would be transformed into a model colony with advanced facilities.

According to an official survey, over 1.4 lakh families are still residing in the dangerous zones, of which only around 4,000 have been shifted to safe locations so far.

Dutt, along with the Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman Sanoj Kumar Jha, and others planted trees in the township.

During his two-day visit to Dhanbad, the secretary will also visit the Jharia fire-affected area and hold a review meeting with Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) authorities and JRDA officials, regarding the relocation of families from fire and subsidence-affected zones to safe places. PTI CORR RPS RPS BDC