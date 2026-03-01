Central govt working with commitment for honour and justice of Sikh community: PM Modi

Navi Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Central government is working with full commitment for honour and justice of the Sikh community.

Modi virtually addressed the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

"Our government is working with full commitment for honour and justice to the Sikh community," the Prime Minister said.

He said this commitment was reflected in the government setting up an SIT to probe the 1984 (anti-Sikh) riots.

"We are working in a mission mode. Our government safely brought back 'saroops' (Shri Guru Granth Sahib copies) from Afghanistan," Modi said.

He added that the government has implemented rehabilitation packages for Sikh families in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI ND VT NSK