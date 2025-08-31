Central govt’s schemes ensuring welfare of poor: Sonowal

Dibrugarh (Assam), Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday asserted that the central government has ensured the welfare of the poor and downtrodden through its various schemes, like PM SVANidhi.

He was speaking at an event on the Prime Minister's Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) programme in Dibrugarh town.

During the event jointly organised by Dibrugarh district administration and Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Sonowal, the minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, also interacted with several beneficiaries of the scheme, an official statement said.

“The primary goal of the PM SVANidhi scheme is self-reliance. Through this, an individual can support their family with dignity. This scheme is to empower the poor and marginalised financially,” Sonowal said.

Recalling the hardships faced by street vendors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dibrugarh MP said, “When restrictions crippled small businesses and street vendors, the central government launched this scheme to provide relief.” Under the scheme, banks were instructed to extend loans to vendors in three phases — starting with Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 for those who repaid on time. Additionally, successful borrowers were given a 7 per cent interest subsidy, he added.

Sonowal maintained that the design of the repayment mechanism helped many small traders succeed.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Sonowal claimed that the party failed to deliver on welfare during its 55 years of rule at the Centre.

“ Former PM Rajiv Gandhi himself admitted that out of every one rupee sent by the government, 84 paise was siphoned off by middlemen. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that every rupee reaches the poor,” he claimed.

Later in the day, Sonowal inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra in the town, aimed at providing affordable generic medicines to the public. PTI SSG SSG BDC