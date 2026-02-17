Central grants to Assam declining since FY'22: Assam govt

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday said it has recorded a steady decline in central government and finance commission grants over the last four fiscals, prompting opposition parties to accuse the Centre of adopting a "step-motherly" attitude towards the state.

Replying on behalf of the finance minister to a question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi during Question Hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state had received Rs 30,326 crore as central grant in 2021-22, which fell to Rs 21,250 crore in 2024-25 (pre-estimate).

Similarly, the Finance Commission grant also decreased gradually from Rs 8,916 crore to Rs 1,356 crore during the same period.

Public debt increased from Rs 14,896 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 30,673 crore (pre-estimate) in 2024-25.

Gogoi maintained that these figures indicate the state has not been receiving due financial support from the Centre, while its own debts have been mounting.

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress said the decrease in central allocation is a serious matter and demanded a special sitting of the Assembly to discuss the issue.

CPI(M) legislator Manoranjan Talukdar also expressed concern at the decline in central allocation.

Patowary claimed that the state was yet to receive two installments of the 15th Finance Commission and once it is released, the figures will increase.

He also maintained that the state has been able to maintain its debt-GSDP ratio within permissible limits.

The opposition members, however, created a noisy scene in the House, claiming that the Centre is "neglecting the state and adopting a step-motherly attitude towards it".

Gogoi walked into the Well of the House, leading Speaker Biswajit Daimary to suspend him for the duration of the Question Hour.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking after the Independent MLA was suspended, said Assam has maintained its debt:GSDP ratio and was recognised as the fastest growing economy in the country by the Reserve Bank of India.

He maintained that the state will surpass West Bengal in per capita income by next year.