Central ministers visiting rain-hit areas in Himachal only to gain political mileage: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday alleged that Central ministers were visiting areas affected by rain and flash floods in the state only to gain political mileage, and they should rather announce relief packages from their respective ministries to mitigate the situation.

Union ministers of state, including Shantanu Thakur, Savitri Thakur and Ajay Tamta, have visited various disaster- hit areas in the state while some others are likely to visit soon.

A total of 236 people have died in rain-related incidents while 181 have been killed in road accidents during the ongoing monsoon season, with Himachal Pradesh suffering a total loss of Rs 4,582 crore so far, according to officials.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Sukhu claimed the state government received only Rs 400 crore out of Rs 1,500 crore under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) of 2023.

PDNA is a mechanism for joint assessment and recovery planning after a disaster.

Additionally, Rs 1500 crore had also been announced by the prime minister for helping the affected families, but it still remains uncertain whether this amount is part of the special relief package or scheme-based assistance, Sukhu said.

“Central ministers are visiting the affected areas merely to gain political mileage. They should rather announce relief packages from their respective ministries,” Sukhu said.

The BJP leaders and ministers should urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a special financial package for the state at the earliest, so that the affected families could be provided financial assistance in time, the chief minister said.

Claiming that torrential rain caused substantial losses this monsoon as compared to the disaster that hit the state in 2023, Sukhu said about Rs 20,000 crore in damages have been reported in the last three years due to various disasters.

He also said that this year's receding monsoon has caused widespread devastation across the state, leading to loss of lives and vital infrastructure such as electricity, water supply, roads as well as private properties.

Sukhu said constructions close to the rivers and nullahs worsened the losses, adding that no government institution should be built within a 100-metre radius of the rivers and streams because they change their course.

He also said that the state government is providing relief to the affected families from its limited resources, and restoring the damaged roads and irrigation and water supply schemes on a war footing.