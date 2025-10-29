Central nod for Cochin International Airport railway station project

Kochi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Railway Board approved the construction of a railway station at Nedumbassery, fulfilling a long-pending demand of air passengers using the international airport at Nedumbassery near here.

Union Minister George Kurian's office said in a statement on Wednesday that the approval marks a major step towards improving rail connectivity to the Cochin International Airport.

It said Kurian had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this month, who assured him that the project would be fast-tracked.

The plan gained momentum after the Railway minister's visit last year, when he conducted a window-trailing inspection and personally identified the proposed site for the station, the statement said.

The new station is expected to make travel more convenient for passengers arriving at or departing from the Kochi International Airport.

Kurian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw for their support in moving the project forward.