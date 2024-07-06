Central panel members meet Bihar minister to find solutions to recurring flood

Patna, Jul 6 (PTI) Members of a high-level committee, set up by the central government to find long-term solutions to the recurring flood in Bihar, have held a meeting with state Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and discussed about several measures being taken by the Centre to address the issue, an official statement said.

The five-member panel also apprised the minister of ongoing and proposed projects for flood management and control that have been formulated by the central government, it said.

According to the statement issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the panel met the minister and other senior officials of the department on Friday and discussed several flood mitigation measures being taken by the Centre in the state.

"...mitigate flooding through desilting of rivers and the possibility of the construction of dams were also discussed at length," the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by two other Bihar ministers - Ashok Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

The committee members also met JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, who had earlier served as the state water resources minister.