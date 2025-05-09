Central panel to oversee felling 50, more trees: Delhi HC

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday said the centrally empowered committee authorised by the Supreme Court would oversee permissions to fell or transplant 50 or more trees in the capital.

Justice Jasmeet Singh said the process would be in line with the Supreme Court orders.

The court passed the order on a plea of the Delhi government seeking modification of high court's directions regulating permissions granted by officers under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act for felling of trees.

"Since the CEC has been authorised by the Supreme Court, in terms of the order dated 19.12.2024 and 08.04.2025, to supervise permissions granted by the department for 50 trees and more, this court is not required to supervise the same," said the court.

The court added, "The orders dated 31.08.2023, 14.09.2023 and 09.08.2024 are vacated/modified to the extent that the permissions granted for felling/translocating of 50 trees or more will now be supervised by the CEC in terms of the order/directions of the Supreme Court." The court, however, clarified as far as permissions of up to 50 trees were concerned, the same would continue in line with the interim orders till the standard operating procedure was finalised and implemented by the authorities.

While authorities failed to prevent large-scale deforestation, the judge said, directions were issued by the court for safeguarding of trees -- Delhi’s sole defense to rising pollution levels and rising temperatures.

"The sole objective behind passing of the said interim orders was prevention of further harm being instilled on our scarce but valuable resource that the National Capital Region has against the deteriorating environmental and public health," it said.

The Department of Forest and Wildlife, the court learnt, time and time again failed to "statutorily extend" due care and attention, resulting in massive deforestation in the capital.

In its interim orders on a contempt plea over failure of tree officers in complying with directions to pass speaking orders on requests for tree felling, the high court had halted tree felling permissions and made them subject to its nod.

The court said that if permission was required to be granted for felling or transplantation of trees, the same shall, in the first instance, be intimated to it.

On December 19, 2024, while dealing with a PIL of environmentalist MC Mehta filed in 1985, the top court however said that the central empowered committee would approve any request for felling 50 trees or more.

After a permission to fell 50 or more trees was granted by the tree officer, it wouldn't be acted upon unless approved by the CEC, the Supreme Court had clarified. PTI ADS ADS AMK AMK