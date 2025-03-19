Central projects will strengthen port modernisation and hinterland tourism in Goa: CM

Panaji, Mar 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the Central government initiated various projects under Sagarmala such as port modernisation and strengthening of jetties to enhance hinterland tourism and daily commutes in the coastal state.

He attended and addressed the National Sagarmala Apex Committee Meeting, chaired by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of his cabinet colleague Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by representatives from coastal states and senior government officials.

Additionally, port-linked industrialisation aims to unlock the potential of port-led development through exports, as envisioned by the Union Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister, a statement said.

Sawant stated that the coastal community development remains a key focus, with efforts directed toward skill enhancement, social and financial inclusion, and economic growth, while also exploring new avenues such as Ro-Ro services and the Water Metro, among others. PTI RPS NSK