Central Railway adds 14 AC local train services on Mumbai main line

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) The Central Railway (CR) will introduce 14 new air-conditioned local train services on its main line in Mumbai starting April 16, providing a huge relief to commuters during summer.

This will take the total number of AC services on the main line from 66 to 80 on weekdays, which will be "a significant boost to passenger comfort", the CR stated in a release on Sunday.

"The new AC services will replace existing non-AC services, maintaining the total suburban service count at 1,810 daily," the release said.

These services will operate Monday to Saturday, with corresponding services continuing to run with non-AC rakes on Sundays and designated holidays.

Railway officials fear backlash from commuters of regular services. PTI KK NSK